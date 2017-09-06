Warwick nursery celebrates “outstanding” rating

A nursery in Warwick celebrated their recent “outstanding” Ofsted rating last week.

On Tuesday, August 23 the mayor of Warwick, Stephen Cross and the mayor’s consort Christine Cross, joined parents, staff and other people associated with Monkey Puzzle Nursey to celebrate the rating.

Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross at Moneky Puzzle Nursery cutting the cake at a celebration for the "outstanding" rating.

The nursery, which is located on West Street, was awarded the highest Ofsted rating, “Outstanding in All Areas”, following its last inspection in June.

The inspector commented that “staff guide and nurture children, building their confidence and self-esteem and that the children’s kindness towards each other is excellent”.

The Inspector added that “managers and staff aspire to provide the highest level of care and learning for children”.

Julie Firth, Monkey Puzzle operations director, said that the Outstanding rating was “richly deserved” by the nursery.

She also thanked all the staff for their dedication to the children in their care and praised the acting manager, Becky Pool, for developing and sustaining best practice throughout the nursery.

Warwick mayor Stephen Cross addressed the reception and said it was delightful to be present at an occasion where everyone was so obviously happy, including parents and staff.

Acting Manager, Becky Pool, thanked all the nursery families for choosing Monkey Puzzle Warwick for their children.

Ms Pool said the nursery was most grateful to parents for working in close cooperation with staff and supporting all the nursery did to ensure the best outcomes for all Monkey Puzzle children.