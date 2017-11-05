Warwick Museum to open ‘after hours’ for historic instrument event

A museum in Warwick will be hosting an ‘after hours’ event to celebrate a Warwickshire instrument.

The Market Hall Museum will be opening its doors after hours for a special event about the Warwickshire Lute.

The lute is rare and it has been on display since the museum reopened in February.

The lute is an early type of stringed instrument, was one of the primary instruments of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries and was made in Bologna by German-born luthier Hans Frei more than 450 years ago.

Frei is considered one of the closest lute equivalents of ‘Stradivarius’, making the Warwick lute unique.

Art historian and lutenist Adam Busiakiewicz will be giving a talk on the history of the Warwickshire Museum lute and there will be live lute music performed on a reproduction.

Music will include pieces composed during the instrument’s creation in mid sixteenth century Italy, and other melodies composed by contemporary British lutenists and composers.

Attendees will have a chance to browse the museum’s new displays before and after the presentation.

The event takes place on November 16 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Doors will open at 7pm and tickets cost £5,

It recommended that people interested in the event book and pay for their tickets in advance by calling 01926 412500 or online by going to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice