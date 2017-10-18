Warwick mum’s appeal to help find daughter’s much-loved toy

A mum from Warwick is appealing for help in finding her daughter’s much-loved toy.

Kate Melly has been appealing for help on social media in a bid to find her daughter, Lottie’s lost toy.

Lottie’s toy is a penguin called Gary and she has had it since she was born.

Kate said: “Lottie has had Gary the penguin since she was born, her Uncle bought him for her and she’s been attached to him ever since.

“She cuddles him every night and he even goes to nursery with her.

“We lost Gary on Saturday October 14 in the afternoon.

“Lottie and her dad went to the swings and to feed the ducks at St Nicholas Park and she must have dropped him.

“They walked down Chapel Street past King’s High School and cut through Gerard Street and down to the park through the main entrance.

“If anyone sees Gary the penguin they can get in touch with me via Facebook.”

Anyone who finds Gary the penguin should get in touch with Kate by clicking here.