Warwick mum’s appeal for help with fundraising event for Warwick Hospital wards

A Warwick mum is appealing for help with her upcoming fundraising event for wards at Warwick Hospital.

Lucy Field is hosting a ‘Breakfast with Father Christmas’ event on November 25 and December 2.

The event is one of the many that Lucy has been holding throughout the year to help raise money for the maternity ward and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

With just weeks to go until the event Lucy is appealing for help to put the event together.

She said: “Unfortunately after being let down by our caterer we are looking for donations of vegetarian sausages, bacon, baps, sauces, fruit, pastries, muffins and juices for our ‘Breakfast with Father Christmas’ on Saturday, November 25 and Saturday December 2.

“We are also desperate for a photographer to help too and we are still looking for helpers to assist at both events.

“We also need things to make Santa’s grotto more grotto like such as boxes wrapped as presents, a sheepskin rug and so on.”

Lucy has taken on the challenge of trying to raise £10,000 for the wards after the help and support her family received when her daughter Evelyn-Mae was born in May 2016.

Earlier this year Lucy and her husband Alan Rose held a coffee morning and raffle fundraiser in Warwick for the two wards, which managed to raise more than £5,000. Lucy has been holding various events to help reach her target and is hoping that the money raised at the ‘Breakfast with Father Christmas’ and at the auction that she is holding this week will help her reach her target.

Lucy said: “As they say ‘the show must go on’ and we will do everything we can to make these events brilliant, we just need some help.”

Anyone that could help Lucy should get in touch with her by clicking here.

To donate to Lucy’s fundraising page click here.