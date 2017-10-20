Warwick man’s livelihood put on hold by van fire

A Warwick business owner has had to put trading on hold after his van caught fire last weekend.

Dale Batchelor, who runs Pancho Catering, was in his home in Boswell Grove in the Woodloes area on Saturday night when he noticed kids outside throwing fireworks at each other.

Photo by Dale Batchelor.

He later left his home and when he returned he saw emergency services in the parking area behind his house and soon realised his van had been on fire.

Dale said: “I was watching the Arsenal game and I looked outside and saw kids throwing fireworks at each other along the car park in Lacell Close at the back of my road.

“We went out to Tesco and saw the police pulling into the estate and thought they were there to deal with the kids. When we came back we saw the police and a fire crew in the car park.

“I thought ‘oh what is happening now’ and I went out and saw my van burnt out. It could have been much worse as I had propane bottles that we use for the potato oven in the back of the van.”

Photo by Dale Batchelor.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and some of the equipment in the back of the van was also damaged.

Pancho Catering is a family business specialising in street food. It also has a pop-up branch called Pancho Potatoes – often found in Market Place.

Dale’s business relies on the van being operational and Dale has spent the last few days trying to get his business ready for next week after putting trading on hold this week.

He said: “I have been in touch with the police and the insurance company and I have been passed around from pillar to post and it has been a rubbish few days.

“I am now looking at renting a van and dipping into my savings while I wait for the insurance company as I need it for my livelihood. Hopefully I can be up and trading next week.”