Warwick man’s Kilimanjaro climb raises thousands for charity

A man from Warwick has managed to raise thousands for charity by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Father-of-one Martin Saul, 51, decided earlier this year to trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in aid of the Myton Hospices.

Martin Saul on Mount Kilimanjaro.

He was also aiming to raise £5,895 as part of the challenge, which is £1 for every metre climbed.

Martin set off on September 23 after training for the climb for nine months.

There were 16 in the group in total climbing up the mountain.

The members of the group were from Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth, Nuneaton and Rugby.

It took martin and the group seven days to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Martin said: “If you, or someone you know ever has the opportunity to climb Kilimanjaro I cannot recommend it enough, although you can never prepare yourself physically or mentally enough.

“I made it all the way to the summit of Kilimanjaro and I had always said that I would give 100 per cent, effort, but I think I went way beyond it.

“The long trekking and climbing days were physically hard and there were very cold nights spent in a tent and the ascent of Kilimanjaro was extremely punishing.

“I also had the onset of altitude sickness, which resulted in me being helped down after the final ascent very fast by some of our guides, who were literally running with me over shale to get me back to a lower altitude as fast as possible.

“But the hardest thing to deal with was being away from my wife, who I have missed tremendously. Thank you everyone for all your help and support.”

Martin’s climb managed to raise £6,919.78 for Myton Hospice.

He said: “I’ve always wanted do something like this trek and to be able to fundraise for such a great cause has been a wonderful experience.”