Warwick man launches funding bid to fight terminal diagnosis

A Warwick man who is fighting a terminal cancer diagnosis has set up a funding page to try to get urgent treatment.

Mark Littlejohn, who lives in Chase Meadow, was diagnosed with lung cancer a few weeks ago.

Despite feeling healthy, working full-time, going to the gym once a week and enjoying flying lessons, the 60-year-old’s life was turned upside down. Mr Littlejohn said: “I began to cough excessively, feel really breathless just climbing the stairs and generally feeling tired. I just put it down to a bit of stress and the after-effects of an encounter with cancer two years ago.

“Following one painful night I went to my doctor who referred me to my local hospital for tests, to find that there were some suspicious shadows in the lung area.

“The bad news was that I have been diagnosed with lung cancer, stage 3B advanced.

“In the doctor’s opinion, that means it’s terminal, not curable, not operable. A fairly brutal and bleak diagnosis but one I am determined to challenge.

“My priority is getting fit and strong, so that I can continue to endeavour to be a good father, partner and friend. My priority is to keep on going and defy expectation.”

Mr Littlejohn launched a crowd-funding campaign to help pay for immunotherapy treatment in the Hallwang Clinic in Germany.

This is the same immunotherapy treatment and clinic used by ex-Emmerdale actor Leah Bracknell, who announced earlier this month she had terminal lung cancer.

Mr Littlejohn said: “After much research, I have found there are incredible breakthroughs being made in the field of immunotherapy and integrative medicine, which are seeing previously ‘incurable’ cancers going into complete remission.

“The downside is that these cutting-edge treatments aren’t yet available on the NHS outside of clinical trials, and the treatments are extremely expensive and that’s why my family and I have set up this GoFundMe page.”

So far Mr Littlejohn and his family have managed to raise £5,270 out of his £40,000 target, which has helped to book an appointment in the Hallwang Clinic for November 2.

Mr Littlejohn’s target is an initial one, which would cover the costs of the first visit and a round of treatment, but could need more treatment. Despite his diagnosis he is not going to give up hope.

He said: “I just don’t feel ready to go yet.

“I sincerely hope that with the help of those touched by my story, my family, friends and loved ones, the funds needed for a potentially lifesaving treatment can be raised. But time is of the essence.”

To donate to Mr Littlejohn’s cause click here