Warwick man is using extra leave time to cross off ‘bucket list’ cycling challenge

A long serving council employee says he will be ticking off one large item on his ‘bucket list’ when he cycles from Land’s End to John o’ Groats in the coming days.

Audit and risk manager Richard Barr, 57, has worked for Warwick District Council for 20 years and as a reward he has been given two weeks’ extra leave in which he will take on the challenge.

Mr Barr, from Warwick, has been training for the 874-mile challenge, including taking part in the Blenheim Triathlon, but admits that he is not a keen cyclist.

He sets off on Sunday and expects the journey to take about 14 days to complete.

He said: “It’s all set up in terms of accommodation and equipment now and I’ve been in training for the last few months.

“I just need to complete it now.

“Until a few months ago cycling more than 15 miles in one go left me desperate to get off the bike so, for me, this will be a proper challenge.

“I’m doing it for myself.

“It’s been on my bucket list for a long number of years and with the extra two weeks’ leave I’ve been given coupled with the fact that I’m not getting any younger, it’s now or never.”

Mr Barr is also using the challenge as an opportunity to raise money for good causes,

He has chosen to support council chairman Cllr Alan Boad’s chosen charity the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust.

Mr Barr said: “This is a local organisation that raises money to provide prostate testing for men.

“More widely and mainly through my Facebook page, I’m also trying to raise funds for the Born Free Foundation, an “international wildlife charity working throughout the wild to save lives, stop suffering, conserve species, protect wild animals and keep wildlife in the wild.”

Donations can be made by cheque payable to WDC Chairman’s Charity and posted to Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ.