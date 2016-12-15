Warwick Lights of Love service to remember lost loved ones

Warwick Rotary Club held their annual ‘Lights of Love’ service last weekend.

The service of dedication took place in the town’s Market Place on Sunday and was led by Vaughan Roberts, vicar of St Mary’s Church, Warwick town Mayor Christine Cross and John Taylor, president of the Warwick rotary club.

Warwick Lights of Love 2016. Photo by Gillian Fletcher.

There was a short carol service as well as performances by Warwick Community Band and Newburgh school choir.

The Christmas tree, which was donated by Barns Close Nursery, is now covered with cards remembering loved ones.

Warwick mayor Christine Cross said: “The atmosphere at the Lights of Love Dedication Service which was held in the Market Place on Sunday was surreal.

“People obviously came to remember and to show their love for lost family and friends at this very poignant time of year for many.

“For some it was a very new loss and for others like myself it was a time to remember the good times which were shared with loved ones.

“I sincerely hope that this service of dedication continues and forms part of Warwick’s traditions.”

To get your message on the tree collect a form from Warwick Post Office, Tourist Information Office, Claridges, or Torreys Hardware in West Street.

Alternatively you can fill in a form on the Warwick Rotary Club’s website by clicking here.