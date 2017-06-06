Warwick hotel celebrates 300th birthday with charity fun day

Staff and supporters of a hotel in Warwick gathered for a charity fun day last month to mark the hotel turning 300-years-old.

The historic Warwick Arms Hotel, which is on High Street, turned 300-years-old in May and to celebrate there was a period-themed fun day.

The Warwick Arms Hotel's fun day to celebrate the hotel turning 300.

Caroline Beresford, general manager at the hotel said: “We celebrated on May 28 and we held the event outside in our courtyard, where friends, family, staff member’s families and all those who have contributed to the hotel over the years were invited.

“We had a tombola, stalls, face painting a bouncy castle and a jester.

“Not many people can say that they work in a hotel that is 300-years-old. It is a great building and it was a great celebration that was supported by so many amazing people.”

Staff at the hotel decide to also used the anniversary to raise money for Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift.

The charity was created in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died in 2013 after having a viral and bacterial infection of her upper respiratory tract, which doctors had missed opportunities to diagnose and treat properly.

Caroline said: “Evelyn’s Gift means a lot to me personally. I am one of the charity’s trustees and my daughter was one of Evelyn’s best friends at school.

“We went through the tragedy with the family.

“The hotel has helped the charity before with fashions shows and events. As a trustee I see where the money goes and I know everything goes to such worthwhile causes. The staff and this hotel are 100 per cent behind this charity.”

The family fun day managed to raise £783.77 for Evelyn’s Gift.

Helen Smith, Evelyn’s mother, said: “The Warwick Arms Hotel owners and staff have shown outstanding kindness to me and to my family ever since Evelyn died.

“Their practical and moral support has also enabled Evelyn’s Gift to grow and we are honoured that they chose our charity at such an important historical event.”

