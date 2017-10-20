Warwick Hospital’s A&E department ‘better’ than others in country after patient survey

Patients have rated the A&E department at Warwick Hospital as better than other departments in the country.

The results of the national Emergency Department 2016 survey, which asked patients several questions about the quality of the service they received, were published on Tuesday October 17.

Depending on the amount of good or bad responses, a score was given for each question out of 10.

Warwick Hospital’s department was ‘better’ than other departments in three areas: length of time spent in the emergency department, relatives being able to speak to doctors, and doctors explaining medication to patients.

All other categories were rated as ‘about the same’ as other A&E departments.

Glen Burley, Chief Executive said: “The results of this survey are very important as it is direct feedback regarding patient experience.

“Achieving such positive results is a demonstration of the committed and compassionate workforce we have. Working in A&E can be demanding and challenging, but our teams continually deliver high levels of care to our local community.

“Although I am pleased with these results, they do also highlight where improvements can be made and we will now be looking at where changes can be implemented to ensure first class care is provided in all areas.

“Coming into winter we are already seeing an increase in demand for our emergency services, despite this pressure patient experience remains a top priority.”

137 NHS Trusts that ran 24/7 A&E departments were included in the survey.