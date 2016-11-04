Warwick Halloween house a hit with trick or treaters

A Warwick family went all out this Halloween to help raise money for their spooky fundraiser so they could give back to those who have helped their son, Ethan.

The Maclellan home on the Woodloes became a eerie Halloween-themed house complete with skeletons, witches and coffins.

This is the second year that the Maclellan family has put on the spooky Halloween event at their Hathaway Drive home.

Last year the family put on the event to help raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where their son Ethan had been having regular treatment since he was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Ethan, who is now two years old, had the chance to join in this year’s spooky celebrations.

Laura Maclellan, Ethan’s mother, said: “It was really great this year more than 150 people visited the house, including the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Christine Cross. Ethan stayed out nearly all night to see all the people turning up and he coped quite well.”

This year the Halloween house raised £1,100, which will be split between Zoe’s Place baby hospice, where Ethan receives respite care, and Ethan’s fund to help pay for equipment he will need when he is older.

Cllr Cross said: “Laura and James have again provided Woodloes with the most amazing display for Halloween. Ethan spends time at Zoe’s Place and it is their experience of the care given that prompted them to raise funds for this very worthwhile charity.”