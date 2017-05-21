Warwick food festival to return next week

A food festival featuring more than 80 traders will be returning to Warwick next week.

The Warwick food festival will be returning to the town for the third year next Sunday.

There will be more than 80 different food and drink stalls, bringing products from around the globe.

To compliment this, there will also be live music performed on a music stage, courtesy of 14 records and New Horizon Logistics.

Local chefs will also be taking part in demonstrations on the cookery theatre, which has been supplied by Warwick Fitted Kitchens.

As well as food stalls there will also be balloon modelling, face painting and crafts.

John Young, event manager at CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Applications were opened last November, and the response was astonishing; by the end of January so many applications had been received, we had to stop accepting them.

“The event has grown in popularity each year as more and more people hear about it.

“We have a few special treats lined up, which will make the whole experience even more special and involving, but these are being kept under wraps until the day; so you will have to come along to find out what they are!”

The food festival will be taking place in Market Place from 10am to 6pm on Sunday May 28.

