Warwick firm gives generously to support slum children in India

A Warwick IT consultancy is donating £1,000 to a Coventry charity that supports some of the poorest and most vulnerable children in India.

And because Berica, which is based in Corunna Road on the Budbrooke Industrial Estate, will pledge the funds on #GivingTuesday2016 (November 29), the total sum received by Global Care will be doubled to £2,000.

Global Care’s Christmas appeal aims to raise money for the charity’s work in Patripul, a slum in Mumbai, which helps Dalit children fight prejudice and access education. Dalits are members of the lowest caste in Indian society and face huge discrimination, segregation, exploitation and abuse. Many Dalit children drop out of school, as the discrimination against them is so severe.

Global Care operates two centres in Patripul, supporting around 150 Dalit children with lessons in maths, Hindi, English and Marathi. Staff also provide advocacy for Dalit children in school, along with healthy snacks and welfare support. The 2016 Christmas appeal aims to raise at least one year of funding - £11,500 – and hopes to raise enough for two years’ funding for this project, a total of £23,000.

Malcolm Franks, chief executive of Berica, said: “Thank you to Global Care for giving us this opportunity to support Dalit children, particularly as we approach the Christmas season. The special ingredient in children’s education is the prospect of receiving payback throughout their whole lives. Adding the matched funding offer makes this an unmissable investment opportunity.”

#GivingTuesday is an international initiative which falls after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the two biggest pre-Christmas shopping days of the year. #GivingTuesday asks people and businesses to follow these two days of consumer spending by giving their time, money or voice to charity for one day.

Global Care’s chief executive John White said: “We are really grateful for Berica’s generosity. #GivingTuesday is meant to remind us that the spirit of the Christmas season is about community, not just consumerism.”

Read about Global Care’s Christmas appeal at www.globalcare.org/appeals/11