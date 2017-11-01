Warwick family’s charity Halloween house has another successful year

A Warwick family’s charity Halloween house has once again had a successful year.

James and Laura Maclellan turned their home on Hathaway Drive in the Woodloes into a Halloween-themed house.

The Maclellan's Halloween House.

This is the third year that the family has decorated their house and this year they decided to raise money for the Acorns Baby Hospice and Ethan’s fund.

The couple’s three-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born and Ethan currently goes to the Acorn’s Baby Hospice for respite care.

Over the last year the Maclellan family have been raising money for ‘Ethan’s Fund’, which was set up to raise money to help pay for essential equipment that Ethan will need as he gets older.

This year’s Halloween house managed to raise £900.

James said: “Haunted Hathaway was a fantastic success last night, we raised £900, which will be split between Ethan’s fund and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

“The ‘mould wine’ we made this year went down really well.

“There was lots of nice feedback from everybody saying how fantastic the garden looked and how nice it was to have a warm glass of ‘mould wine’ on a cold night.

“It was all go here from 6am until about 4pm when I finish getting all the decorations up.

The Maclellan family held their Halloween House event for a third year.

“This year it is taken me about two and a half days to decorate the house.

To help raise money for Ethan’s Fund the couple have also been taking on Wolf Runs this year.

So far James and Laura have done the Spring, Summer and Autumn Wolf Runs and they will be taking on their fourth and final one this weekend.

The Maclellan's Halloween house.

