Warwick engineer named as man who fell down lift shaft

Tributes have been paid to a Warwick engineer who tragically died after falling down a lift shaft last month.

James Merritt (pictured right), who lived in Hampton Magna, was working on the site at Telant Technologies Services in Warwick on October 11.

The 39-year-old joined Zurich Engineering earlier this year as an engineer surveyor, which involved carrying out inspections on machinery including lifts and escalators

In 2014, Mr Merritt was named Engineer Surveyor of the Year by the Bureau of Engineer Surveyors (BES) in recognition of his work in health and safety.

At the time of winning the award, Mr Merritt said: “Identifying defects that could become a danger to people is something I will never tire of.”

A spokesman from Zurich said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of our colleague James Merritt.

“A valued friend and member of his team, James is survived by his wife and two children.

“At this early stage the exact details surrounding his death are as yet unclear but investigations are underway with the relevant authorities.

“Our thoughts, condolences and support go out to the Merritt family at this difficult time.”

Mr Merritt’s funeral took place in Bishops Tachbrook on Tuesday. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

At the time of his award in 2014, BES vice president Alan Fitzpatrick said: “James is a relatively young engineer surveyor who has already accomplished much in his career. He is an individual who clearly exceeds the expected role of an engineer surveyor and goes out of his way to help others succeed.”

The incident has been passed on to the Health and Safety Executive.