Warwick drug-dealer jailed after running heroin worth £12,500

A Warwick drug-dealer has been jailed along with an accomplice after being caught running heroin worth £12,500.

Denver Willis, 33, of Arncliffe Way, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs, along with possession with intent to supply cocaine and production of cannabis.

He was jailed for six years and 10 months for the first charge, and told to serve four months concurrently for the second charge.

His accomplice Ray Brighton, aged 27, of Gifford Road, London, also pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to supply drugs and 20 months for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The men were caught after officers stopped a vehicle just outside Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in October 2016 and found 248 grams of heroin.

The VW Scirocco was being driven by Sheneil Davis, aged 25, of Wembley Park Drive, London, with Brighton as the front passenger.

The drugs were discovered hidden in a woollen beanie hat. It had a 35 per cent concentration and an approximate street value of £12,500.

An investigation revealed five other similar trips had been made by Brighton between August 2016 and October 2016 to the Northamptonshire area.

During these trips he is alleged to have met with Micah Thomas, aged 28, of Chadwick Gardens, Duston, Northampton, as well as Willis.

When officers subsequently carried out a series of raids in November 2016, they recovered £6,651 in cash, along with smaller quantities of cannabis and class A drugs.

All four were charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. At trial, Sheneil Davis and Micah Thomas were found not guilty.

Investigator Victoria Stather of Northamptonshire Police said: “I hope the sentences given to Brighton and Willis will serve as a deterrent to others thinking of dealing in drugs. The pair were so brazen in the dealings, hiding drugs in a hat, and freely bringing drugs into the county.

“These jail terms mean no more road trips for them and no more of their harmful drugs making their way into Northants communities.”