Warwick District youngsters gearing up to leap out of plane for charity

Youngsters are gearing up to show an ultimate leap of faith - by leaping out of plane.

And now the member of Warwick District Youth Forum need support to make sure they raise enough money for their chosen charity.

The forum is a group of young people who represent and look after the interests of young people in the district.

They decided to take on a fundraising challenge to help raise money - and their chosen charity is Safeline, which helps people who have suffered from sexual abuse and those that are in vulnerable situations.

Forum member Ajay Bawa, who is also a member of the Youth Parliament for Warwickshire and chairman of the Warwickshire County Youth Council, said: “Safeline, in The Warwick District Youth Forum’s opinion, is an incredible charity that has helped many people who have suffered from sexual abuse and those that are in vulnerable states.

“From our extensive experience with the charity and having witnessed their work on many projects, Safeline treats and supports young people as their equals, friends even.

“They help the young people on their projects develop more as people in a remarkable amount of time and help them to become themselves again without pressurising them.”

The forum started their campaign ‘Take the Leap’ last year, which represents the ‘leap of faith’ their voters took in choosing them and their fundraising challenge.

The group - Ajay Bawa, Cora-Laine Moynihan, Curtis Kay, Sam Round, Alex Fryer, Izzy Leon, Angela Leon, Stacey Taylor, Jade Taylor, Chloe Downs, Jack Hobbs and Sukhraj Sidhu - set up a JustGiving page and then in August 2016 they took part in a 22-mile hike from Warwick to Rough Close campsite in Coventry and back again.

They also collected further funds from non-uniform days and karaoke nights.

And as a fitting fundraising finale, the group will be taking part in a skydive.

They have teamed up with Safeline staff members to create a Crowdfunder page to raise £1,500 for their sponsored skydive, which they will be doing April.

The group has until March 1 to raise their target amount and if they do not reach their target the charity will not receive any of the pledges on the website.

To help the youth forum reach their target click here.