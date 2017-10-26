Warwick District homeless charity calling for help to spread Christmas cheer

A charity that supports homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district is calling on residents to help them spread Christmas cheer.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

To help the homeless and vulnerable in the Warwick district this Christmas period the charity has re-launched their shoebox appeal.

The aim behind the shoeboxes is that they are full of items that will be useful.

Lianne Kirkman, manager at Helping Hands, said: “We do this appeal every year for the last three years and it is amazingly supported by the local community.

“We give the shoeboxes out to the local homeless and those who are vulnerably housed - and to local hostels, refuges and to those at our soup kitchen. We are also asking for people to give in an extra toy this year so we can give out a present to children.”

Those wishing to put together a shoebox should use a normal sized shoebox and decorate it with Christmas wrapping paper.

The lid should be separate but secured with an elastic band. There should also be a label on the outside stating whether it is for men or women.

Items that can be put in the box include: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, hair brush, socks, hats, scarfs, books, gloves, 2018 diary, pocket games such as playing cards, chocolates and sweets.

Food vouchers can also be bought at The Mashed Swede cafe, Coffee Architects and The Garden Shed cafe in Leamington. Coffee vouchers can also be bought from Costa Coffee and other cafes.

Helping Hands also sell clothing vouchers at their charity shop.

Full shoeboxes should be delivered to The Helping Hands charity shop, The Lighthouse, 12 Gloucester Street, Leamington by December 8.

Toys should be donated by at the start of the week of December 8.

Any companies that would like to get involved with wrapping the children’s toys should contact Helping Hands on 01926 732118 or email helpinghandslwk@gmail.com