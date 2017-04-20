Warwick dad to run ultra marathon for Evelyn’s Gift

A man from Warwick will be taking on an ultra marathon later this year to help raise money for the charity Evelyn’s Gift.

Martin Pepper who is 40, will be taking on the challenge of running 100km.

The ‘Race to the Stones’ ultra marathon is a two-day race that starts near the Chilterns in Oxfordshire and finishes in Avebury in Wiltshire.

Martin has decided to run the event in aid of Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift,

The charity was set up in memory of Evelyn Smith, who died in 2013 after having a viral and bacterial infection of her upper respiratory tract, which doctors had missed opportunities to diagnose and treat properly.

Martin said: “I chose Evelyn’s Gift because it struck a nerve. My daughters go to Coten End School, where Evelyn went, and one of them is a similar age to what Evelyn was.

“The charity performs random acts of kindness and they reach out to people in need. If everyone did what they did the world would be a better place. Helen and her family seem to have turned what could be a very horrible and negative thing into something positive and credit to her for doing that.”

The ultra marathon will be the first marathon event that Martin has entered.

He said: “I didn’t have any background of running and I have never run more than 10K. Marathon runners are two-a-penny and I was likely to raise more money for Evelyn’s Gift if I did more than a marathon.

“It is going to take around 16 hours of running in total to complete and I have been reading books by ultra marathon runners and the people who do it are really fascinating.

“To run through the pain barrier and keep going is just inspiring.”

He will be joined by four to five others including friend Sebastian d’Elboux and it is hoped Stuart Cunliffe, also from Warwick, will join them.

Martin said: “I am confident we can raise £1,000 for Evelyn’s Gift but hopefully more. The company I work for, Box.com, have said if I can get £500 they will match it.”

Helen Smith, Evelyn’s mum and founder of Evelyn’s Gift, said: “I am deeply moved that Martin has chosen Evelyn’s Gift.

“His hard work means that we can carry out more acts of kindness in Evelyn’s memory, but it also helps me personally, knowing there are compassionate people that want to show their support. Thank you Martin and thank you Box.com.”