Warwick Court Leet put food and drink traders to the test in historic tradition

Members of Warwick Court Leet recently put local food and drink traders to the test during their annual Assizes Day.

Warwick Court Leet was founded in 1554 by a Royal Charter that was granted to Thomas Oken, as the town lacked governance.

The Court, was made up of burgesses of good standing, and were appointed to keep law and order within the town and to act as “the trading standards” of the day.

This was because water was unfit to drink so “small beer” was brewed, which was low in alcohol and even children could drink it.

The Court was obliged to check the quality not only of the ale but also the quality of fish, meat, bread and cheese as well as other goods on sale within the town.

These traditions are still carried out annually by the present day Court Leet and on Saturday August 12, members of Warwick Court Leet took part in the annual tradition.

Everyone selling their goods, which were deemed to be fit and wholesome for the townspeople to eat or drink, received a certificate to display and a sprig of evergreen to hang on the outside of their building.

This used to be done so that the people who could not read knew the goods sold there were good.

The premises visited by the members of the Court Leet were: The Chip Shed, Cotswold Pudding and Pie Company, Thirteen Bakery and the Old Coffee Tavern.

