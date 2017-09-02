Warwick couple tackling third Wolf Run to raise money for their son

A couple from Warwick will be taking on their third Wolf Run this weekend.

James and Laura Maclellan, who live in Hathaway Drive, which is on the Woodloes, have decided to take on the challenge of completing four Wolf Runs this year.

Ethan Maclellan.

They are taking on the challenge to raise money to help pay for their son’s necessary health care equipment.

The Wolf Run is a 10K obstacle run that takes place four times a year.

James and Laura’s son Ethan who was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him.

As Ethan grows up he will need expensive equipment such a specialised beds.

James said: “The team support has been fantastic and we are so touched and I can’t thank them enough. We have 22 runners with us.”

The couple will be taking on their third Wolf Run of the year today at Welsh Road Farm in Offchurch.

To donate to Ethan’s fundraising page go to https://fundrazr.com/f1CPg4