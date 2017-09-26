Warwick couple preparing for fourth and final Wolf Run challenge to help their son

A Warwick couple are preparing for their fourth and final Wolf Run challenge in a bid to help raise money for their son who needs specialised equipment.

James and Laura Maclellan, who live in Hathaway Drive, which is on the Woodloes, decided to take on the challenge of completing four Wolf Runs this year.

Team Ethan after completing the Autumn Wolf Run.

They have been doing it to raise money to help pay for their son’s necessary health care equipment.

James and Laura’s son Ethan, who is now three years old, was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him and as he grows up he will need expensive equipment such a specialised beds.

The couple recently took part in the Autumn Wolf Run at the beginning of September and are now busy preparing for their Winter Wolf Run on November 4.

James Maclellan during the Wolf Run.

The Winter Wolf Run will be the couple’s fourth and final Wolf Run of the year and once they have completed it they will also get their “Alpha Award” for completed all four events in a year.

Laura and James said: “Wolf runs have been really good and we have been so lucky with the weather.

We are three down with one to go and the support has been amazing.

“We want to say a massive thank you to team Ethan for taking part in the Wolf Runs and to the 11 people that are doing Alpha Wolf, we can’t thank them all enough.

“The September wolf run went really well and 22 runners completed the Offchurch course for Ethan, which was more people than we expected.

“It was a great day and the weather was good and there was great team spirit as always. It was probably the most relaxed Wolf Run we have done so far.

“It was lots of fun and was muddy and we had some “virgin” wolf runners join us and they said they had an amazing time.

“The next and last one will be on November 4 and training is going well.

“We can’t believe we are nearly at the end of this amazing journey and we are looking forward to holding our alpha wolf medals high for our Ethan.”