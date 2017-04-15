Warwick couple get stuck in at their first Wolf Run for their son

A team of 14 people took part in the spring Wolf Run at the weekend to help raise money for a Warwick toddler in need of specialised equipment.

James and Laura Maclellan, who live in Hathaway Drive, which is on the Woodloes, decided to take on the challenge of completing four Wolf Runs this year.

Team Ethan have completed their first Wolf Run.

They are doing it to raise money to help pay for their son’s necessary health care equipment.

James and Laura’s son Ethan, who is now two-and-a- half years old, was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him and as he grows up he will need expensive equipment such a specialised beds.

The couple were joined by 12 people for Team Ethan at the spring Wolf Run on Saturday.

Team Ethan has three more Wolf Runs to go.

James said: “In the end 14 ran on the day, the team split up a bit. The fastest time was one hour and 30 minutes and the slowest was two hours and 15 minutes.

“After last April’s Wolf Run being so cold this run with the sun out was so much better.

“There was less mud and water, which was a bit of a shame but it was still great fun. Only two of us did the swim in the lake, me being one of them.

“It’s very important for me to do as many obstacles as I can as a personal challenge as we are running for Ethan.

Team Ethan

“We are looking forward to the summer Wolf Run as 65 people are in the team so far, all raising money for our little boy.

“Seeing that volume of people wearing the Team Ethan T-shirt is going to be amazing.”

If anyone would like to join the Maclellan family on the wolf runs they should email: jamesfreelancechef@yahoo.com. To donate to Ethan’s fundraising page, go to https://fundrazr.com/f1CPg4