Warwick coffee shop staff help raise funds for charity

Members of staff at a coffee shop in Warwick took part in a cycling event to raise money and awareness for charity.

The staff who work at Caffe Nero in Warwick all took turns on two static bikes outside the store on Saturday to help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Members of staff at the Warwick branch of Caffe Nero. Photo by Chris McSweeney.

The Trust has been selected as one of the chosen charities that the coffee chain will fundraise for this year.

Chris McSweeney, who is 25 and works at a Caffe Nero in Coventry, was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis shortly after he was born. Chris put forward the idea of raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

He said: “I have worked at Caffe Nero since December 2014 and the chain have this fund which makes a difference to charities and it gets people who work for them to choose a charity and to fundraise for them.

“I requested the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and on June 19 members of staff will take part in a 650 mile bike ride across the West and East Midlands.

Staff from the Warwick Caffe Nero taking their turn on the static bikes. Photo by Chris McSweeney.

“We will start at the Caffe Nero at Elliot’s Field in Rugby and stop off at more than 70 other stores on the way.”

The static bike ride at the Warwick store was used to help raise awareness for the upcoming bike ride.

Chris continued: “On Saturday we had two static bikes and people kept cycling for as long as they could and we even had staff members who weren’t on shift come down to take part.

“We also had Mr and Miss Coventry and Warwickshire come down for four hours and there were always two people on the bikes.”

The route Caffe Nero staff will take in June.

The static bike fundraising event raised £330 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.