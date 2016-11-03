Warwick choirgirl wins national competition

A Warwick choirgirl has been crowned young chorister of the year in a national competition.

Florence Cain, who is a member of St Mary’s girl choir, made it to the final of BBC Radio 2’s Young Choristers of the Year 2016.

The 16 year old, who lives in Alcester, competed in the final, which took place at Manchester Cathedral on October 24, against seven other contestants.

Radio 2’s Young Choristers of the Year competition, which has been running for 30 years, celebrates young talent for singing in places of worship.

Miss Cain and her fellow competitor Edward Hyde, who is from Kent, were announced as the winners.

She said: “It was just a wonderful experience and it was a great competition with a really nice environment but it was also quite nerve-racking as there were 700 people there but just being there was an achievement.”

She is heavily involved with music at her school, Alcester Grammar School, and has also started Saturday school at the Junior Royal Academy of Music in London.

Miss Cain said: “I love choir music - I think it is beautiful and the choir have helped me with my singing.

The competition final was such a wonderful day and it was great to win.

“The title opens so many things throughout the year and you get to do concerts and it opens up so many options.”

The Rev Vaughan Roberts, who has been vicar at St Mary’s Church for 13 years, said: “We are delighted for Florence, a lot of hard work has gone into all she has done to win that competition.”