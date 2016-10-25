Warwick care home could receive multi-million pound refurb

A care home in Warwick could be set to have a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Woodside care home, which is located on Spinney Hill, could be getting a modernisation by WCS Care, who operates the care home.

WCS Care are a Warwickshire-based charity who operate 12 care homes across the county, which includes homes in Rugby Nuneaton, Leamington and Kenilworth .

Nearly half of the charity’s homes have also been recognised as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The charity currently has 10 homes for older people offering day care, respite care, short stays and long term care and they also have two homes for younger adults, which offe long and short term residential care, rehabilitation and respite care.

WCS Care has created plans for a new state-ofthe-art replacement care home on the existing site in Warwick.

The Woodside home, which was built in the 1950s, provides long-term residential and short-term respite care for older people and people with dementia and can house up to 40 residents.

WCS Care are looking to create a new and improved home for their residents, which would include family-scale households with ensuite rooms as well as facilities such as a spa, an in-house cinema and a laundrette.

Christine Asbury, WCS Care’s Chief Executive, said: “Woodside was built on the Spinney Hill site in the 1950s, so it is due for an upgrade to ensure we continue to meet the ambitions of the people who live there.

“Over the last 12 months, we’ve been talking to residents and their families about ways to modernise the home, and we are pleased to announce our intention to submit proposals for the development of an inspirational new home that will be built on the existing site, subject to planning permission.

“It’s a really exciting time for WCS Care and we’re delighted to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation to ensure every day is well lived.”

If planning permission is granted, the residents from the Woodside home would be relocated to the care provider’s new £10.5millon Castle Brook care home, in Kenilworth, which will be opening in December 2016.

Staff would also be able to move to different homes.

The charity’s planning proposals are due to be submitted for approval later this year.

Plans will be available for the community during a special information day at the Woodside care home later this year.

Richard Edgington, councillor for Emscote Ward in Warwick, said: “Both Councillor Bolton and I are delighted that works will soon be underway to develop Woodside residential home.

“To have these facilities within the area are essential to maintain the community spirit whilst having the provision of superb care for residents.

“In addition to other projects in the area, capacity for much needed homes such as Woodside will be increased.

“Whilst providing excellent facilities for the residents to enjoy. We very much look forward to seeing the end results!”