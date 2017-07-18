Warwick beer festival organisers remain positive despite on-going sign issues

Organisers of an annual beer and cider festival in Warwick remain positive about the event this week despite on-going sign issues.

The Warwick Beer Festival, which takes place at Warwick Racecourse, features some of the UK’s best beers and ciders.

The two-day event, which has been organised by Warwick Court Leet, will be returning for its eighth year on Friday (July 21) and Saturday (July 22) and more than 2,500 people are expected to attend,

Warwick Court Leet was established in 1554 to uphold law and order in the town - including making sure alcohol was fit for locals to consume.

This will be the third year that the Court Leet have organised the festival.

The historic group are expecting this year’s festival to be bigger and better than last year’s as it is set to feature around 85 different barrelled beers and more than 30 unique ciders.

This is an increase in both the beer and cider available compared to the 2016 festival.

Ale aficionados will have the chance to sample CAMRA award-winning beers from a mixture of small and large breweries across England, Scotland and Wales.

The stand-out offering at the festival will be Fernandes Brewery’s Black Voodoo, the Yorkshire micro-brewery only sells five barrels a month of their prized beer and one of those will be in Warwick – with 72 pints available.

There will also be hot food available and as well as music across the two days, including live performances on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Last year’s festival raised more than £10,000 for local charities and causes and organisers are hoping to raise even more this year.

Last week the Warwick Courier ran a story about the signs for the beer festival going missing.

The event organisers managed to get more signs together and replaced them around the town on Friday but were dismayed to find yesterday (Monday) that the signs had been taken down again.

Despite the issues with the signs the organisers remain positive that this year’s festival will be bigger and better than last year’s.

Alan Lettis, one of the organisers, said: “Despite all the trials and tribulations we have had regarding two sets of signs going missing, I am very positive that even though someone in Warwick does not like the festival by trying to sabotage it, the event will be going ahead this weekend at the racecourse.

“Its going to be the largest event we have ever staged, with 85 different beers from all over the UK, 32 different ciders along with 45 musicians playing over the two days.

“We open Friday at 4pm until 10pm and Saturday 12pm-10pm.

“Its a very exciting time at the moment watching ten months of work coming together in the last few days with the setting up of the event and being ready for our first visitors.

“We have put up a second marquee for people to use whilst socialising with their friends listening to the music.

“Looking back to the first festival I helped organise eight years ago, we had 16 beers, one cider, music from a Walkman and eight volunteers, how things have grown.

“We are expecting 3,000 visitors over the two days and I think everyone will have a great time. We have a team of over 100 helpers to ensure the smooth running of the event.

“So if you are at a loose end this weekend, like beer or cider, or just want to listen to some great music, then make your way to the Festival.

“Nearly all the musicians come from this area, so it is truly a local event for local people.

“More importantly you would be helping CV34 charities and needy causes because every penny raised will stay in our area helping others, making it an amazing event for the town.”