Warwick-based Dumpling King wins award in the ‘Oscars’ of food and drink

A Warwick-based business that specialises in handmade dumplings has received an award from the ‘Oscars’ of food and drink.

The Dumpling King, which is based in Birch End, provide fresh handmade dumplings online.

They deliver freshly prepared packs of 12 dumplings in a variety of flavours around Warwick, Leamington, Coventry, Rugby and Southam.

The business was started by brothers Ray and Tony Hung along with Tony’s wife Carol in 2015 when they started selling their dumplings online.

In 2016, they expanded into street food events and have showcased their handmade dumplings at events across the region including; Warwick and Coventry Food Festivals, Leamington Peace Festival and Warwick University Fine Food Market.

The business recently received an award from the Great Taste awards, which is described as the ‘Oscars’ of food and drink.

The awards celebrate the best food and drink, and out of more than 12,300 products, the Dumpling King, was awarded a two star Great Taste award.

As well as a badge of honour, the black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

This year less than nine per cent of entries gained a two star award.

Ray and Tony Hung are delighted with the win.

They said: “We’re thrilled that our small family business has been recognised by Great Taste.

“We’ve never entered any food competitions before. Our customers have always told us our dumplings are tasty, now we have a national award that proves it!”

To celebrate their win the Dumpling King team will be at Warwickshire Pride today (Saturday) by sharing their dumplings and joining with the local community.

The award winning dumplings can be purchased online at www.dumplingking.co.uk. Check the Dumpling King’s Facebook or Twitter account to find out which events they will be attending.