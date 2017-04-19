Warwick and Leamington MP supports snap election decision

Warwick and Leamington MP Chris White will seek to be re-elected in the forthcoming general election on June 8.

And the Conservative politician, who has represented the two towns and their surrounding areas at Westminster for almost seven years says he supports Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to hold the election earlier than was expected.

Mr White said: “With the scale of change that we now face, it is right that the British people have their say in who governs the country.

“For nearly seven years it has been a tremendous honour and privilege to represent this most wonderful constituency.

“Together we have made good progress and have much to be proud of with unemployment falling, businesses investing, impressive schools and colleges and an outstanding local hospital.

“I seek to be re-elected as the Member of Parliament and hope to have the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Warwick and Leamington.”