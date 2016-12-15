Warnings over speeding ticket email scam

Police are warning residents to watch out for a reported email scam which claims recipients have been caught speeding.

The fraudulent email claims to be from Greater Manchester Police and may ask you to give your personal or financial information or attempt to infect your computer with a virus.

If the recipient’s computer is infected, cyber criminals may be able to access their personal and financial information.

The police would never send out correspondence via email requesting payment of fines or personal and financial information. Any correspondence on speeding offences would be sent via post.

Any emails of this nature should be deleted and computer users are urged to ensure they have the most up-to-date security software.

You can report any such activity direct to Action Fraud here or phone 0300 123 2040.