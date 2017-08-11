Walton Hall Hotel to hold dog event tomorrow

Have your say

Dogs and their owners are being invited to a special day at the Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hotel and Spa near Wellesbourne tomorrow (Saturday).

The fun day starts at 10am and is completely free of charge.

Activities will include walks, talks and tasty treats ensuring that pets have just as much fun as their owners.

There will be a pet nutrition Q&A talk, a dog agility display, canine cuisine tasting, dog treats and pet friendly food.

Pets can stay at more than 40 Mercure Hotels across the UK.

Lucy Talbot, General Manager of Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hotel & Spa said, “Mercure Hotels are the perfect place to bring your pets along to enjoy a holiday too. We hope that lots of pets and pet owners can come along to enjoy our tail-wagging weekend along with the new pet friendly menu on offer.

“Humans are also welcome for the Happytails weekend and we can’t wait to meet our new furry friends.”