VIDEO: Watch dimwit driver caught using mobile phone as tougher penalties are announced

As a change in the law to increase punishments for those using their mobile phone while driving was announced on Tuesday, this dimwit driver was caught on camera doing just that.

He was a filmed by a fellow motorist’s passenger as he drove at high speeds.

Caught in the act

The Government has announced plans to double the penalties for being caught using a phone behind the wheel to six points and a £200 fine in 2017. For people who have been driving for less than two years this could mean a ban for one offence.

Driving while using a mobile phone is considered one of the ‘fatal four’ driving offences, along with speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and drink or drug driving.

A police spokesman said: “Using a mobile phone whilst driving significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious, even fatal collision.

“I hope this campaign helps to get an important safety message across to the public that using a mobile phone whilst driving is unacceptable. It puts not only your life at risk, but also the lives of others.

“We urge people to turn their phone off before they start their journey and put it away. Even a brief distraction could have serious consequences.”

The police said there has been a ‘big change in attitudes towards drinking and driving over the last 30 years.

“(It has got) to the point where most people think it is completely unacceptable,” a police spokesman added.

“Using a mobile phone while driving has been shown to have similar effects to being over the limit, so we’d like to see people’s attitudes to the issue change in the same way.”