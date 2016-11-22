VIDEO: Kenilworth ford floods after yesterday’s heavy rain

Kenilworth’s ford in Castle Road has flooded overnight following a long period of heavy rain yesterday (Monday November 21).

The ford’s warning signs are currently lit up displaying ‘Ford Impassable’, but the depth of the water is not particularly deep.

Several drivers have passed through the ford without any trouble, although some drivers decided to turn back once they saw what was in front of them.

Current weather forecasts predict there will not be any sustained bursts of heavy rain in the near future.