Urgent appeal to find missing Southam woman

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman who has gone missing from Southam.

Valerie Burnham, 74, from Mayfield Road, was last seen in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre yesterday (Wednesday October 25).

She is white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with short grey hair, fair complexion, brown eyes, wears glasses and has a Midlands accent.

Pc Sherril Dewar of Warwickshire Police said: “We currently doing extensive searches in Stratford-upon-Avon and surrounding local areas to locate Valerie, but so far without luck.

“Her family are extremely concerned about her welfare.

“If anyone recognises her description or thinks they have seen her, please contact Warwickshire Police as soon as possible on the non-emergency number 101. Quote the reference number 239 of August 9 2017.”