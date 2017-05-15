UPDATE: Warwick District Councillor being investigated by police

A Warwick District councillor is being investigated for hate crime after making an offensive comment on Twitter on Saturday.

Conservative cllr Nick Harrington, who represents Stoneleigh and Cubbington, made a comment on his Twitter account during the voting for the Eurovision song contest on Saturday evening.

Members of the public quickly took to social media in anger of his comment.

In response cllr Andrew Mobbs, leader of the district council, suspended cllr Harrington pending an investigation.

The district council also used their Twitter account to announce that action had been taken and apologised for the offence the councillor had caused.

According to the district council the councillor’s tweet is alos being investigated by police as potential hate crime.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Following the tweet made by Councillor Harrington on the evening of Saturday May 13, Warwick district council received a significant number of tweets and e-mails of complaint, enquiring what the council was going to do about the matter.

“Councillor Harrington has been elected by the residents of Stoneleigh and Cubbington ward and is therefore a councillor of Warwick district council. Councillor Harrington is not employed by Warwick district council.

“Where a complaint has been made against the actions or behaviour of a councillor, the council has a procedure in place to investigate the complaint and ultimately sanction him or her if the complaint is upheld. However, the council has no power to suspend or dismiss the Councillor from his elected role.

“The council has been advised that councillor Harrington’s tweet is under investigation by Warwickshire Police as a potential hate crime.

“Consequently, the council will await the outcome of that investigation before it considers any further action.

“Entirely separate to the council’s actions, the Leader of the Conservative group, Councillor Andrew Mobbs, has suspended Councillor Harrington from the group for six months.

“It is also understood that the Conservative Party itself will be investigating the matter.”