Update: Travellers moved on from Whitnash playing field

Travellers have been moved on from a playing field in Whitnash after they set up an unauthorised encampment at the site on Friday evening.

The large group brought more than 50 caravans and vehicles to the town and gained access to Washbourne Fields via its gated entrance.

Police officers from the town’s Safer Neighbourhood Team served a section 61 eviction notice yesterday afternoon amid growing concerns by residents.

They had 24 hours to leave the land otherwise they would have been evicted by the police.

A statement from Warwickshire Police says: “Our aim is to protect the communities we serve from harm and police will take action where necessary in relation to traveller encampments.

“In this instance, as a result of the significant impact the encampment was having on the community, a Section 61 notice was issued by police and the travellers were moved on.”