UPDATE: Sherbourne barn fire finally put out

A barn fire which included 320 tonnes of burning hay and 37 tonnes of fertiliser in Sherbourne has finally been put out by fire crews.

The fire in the three-storey barn in Church Farm in Fulbrook Road was first reported at 2.03pm yesterday (Monday October 31).

Upon arrival, two fire crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service discovered the huge amount of hay and fertiliser on fire and requested back up.

Two more crews from Stratford and Gaydon arrived to help, and the fire was eventually put out during the evening.