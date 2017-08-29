UPDATE: Police and animal welfare agencies visit traveller encampment at Warwick Gates

Police and animal welfare agencies have visited the traveller encampment at Warwick Gates today.

During the evening of Friday August 25 and into Saturday travellers moved onto land at Othello Avenue.

In last month there have been ongoing issues with travellers setting up camps in Chase Meadows and the Woodloes in Warwick, Bates Memorial Ground in Kenilworth, Eagle Recreation Ground in Leamington, Redland Recreational Ground in Whitnash, and Avenue Road Recreation Ground in Lillington.

Today members of the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) visited the site with a representative from Warwick district council.

A spokesperson from the Whitnash SNT said: “The local safer neighbourhood teams are aware of the illegal travellers encampment on the grassed area between Othello Drive, and Tachbrook Rd in Whitnash.

“They are working closely with their partner agencies to remove them from the land as soon as possible. The land is owned by Warwick district council and it is their responsibility to remove them from the land.

“Today the Whitnash SNT visited the site with a representative of Warwick district council to tell the Travellers that they should leave the land by 2pm today and if they do not leave they would be looking to get an order from the courts at the earliest date.”

“Previous to our visit, the RSPCA had been to check on the welfare of the tethered horse after residents had raised concerns.

“The RSPCA were happy that the horse was been looked after and had plenty of food and water.

“The dog warden has also been on the site and checked the welfare of the dogs and again the dogs did have water and food and she had no concerns during our visit.

“We need residents to call 101 reporting any anti social behaviour.

“So far residents have been communicating via social media and Facebook groups. These reports are therefore not being recorded through the correct channels.

“With the help of the public, these incidents will assist the police in using section 61 powers to claim back the land.”

A spokesperson from Warwick district council said: “A group of 11 caravans arrived at over the weekend.

“We have visited the site this morning (Tuesday), with the Police, and served the Travellers with the Notice to Leave which is the start of the legal process.”

In regards to the traveller encampments in Lillington, a spokesperson from the district council said: “A group of 21 caravans arrived overnight Wednesday/Thursday on the recreation ground off Valley Road.

“On Thursday we visited the site with the Police and served the Notices to Leave by 10.00am today (Tuesday).

“We have been advised by our solicitors today that the court hearing will be this Thursday. Once we have the paperwork from the Court we will need to visit the site, with the Police, to serve notice of the hearing on the Travellers tomorrow.”