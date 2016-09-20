UPDATE: North Leamington School fire put out

A fire at the old site of North Leamington School was put out by fire crews yesterday evening (Tuesday September 21).

Three fire engines were sent to battle the fire at the site just off Cloister Way, whic was confined to the roof of the building.

Eyewtiness Graham Nicoll, who lives on Cloister Way, said: “I had just arrived home and heard the police cars coming past. We went down and saw about four or five come flying past us.

“I couldn’t see the flames but there was a lot of smoke.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Leamington fire station were initially sent to a building fire on Cloister Way in Leamington.

“The crews confirmed there was a fire in the roof space and requested a further fire engine which was sent from Kenilworth. Crews used hose reels and ladder to extinguish the fire.”

The news follows a decision to grant planning permission for the site to be demolished and make way for 44 new homes.

Warwick district councillors expressed disappointment at the low number of affordable houses included in the plans, but voted to approve the plans by eight votes to two.