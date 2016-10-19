UPDATE: No action against 35 more Sikhs after Leamington temple protest

More Sikhs involved in a protest at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Leamington last month will not be charged with any offences.

35 more people have been told by Warwickshire Police that no further action will be taken against them after 15 people answered bail last week.

Five more people are still being investigated.

The Gurdwara Sahib Leamington and Warwick committee has said the protesters forced their way through locked door and “occupied” the temple in an “intimidating” way.

But Sikh Youth UK, who staged the protest, has said it was a peaceful protest against the fact that the Leamington committee was “ignoring the ruling of the Akal Takaht which is binding for all Sikhs” by allowing the inter-faith marriage to take place at the gurdwara.