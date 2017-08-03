UPDATE: Leamington man and woman charged after Kenilworth shop robbery

A man and woman from Leamington have been charged after a robbery at a Kenilworth shop this week.

Following an investigation into a robbery at One Stop in Albion Street on Tuesday August 2, Aaron McKellar, 26, of Enright Close, has been charged with robbery, and Jennifer Plant, 27, of Christine Ledger Square, has also been charged with robbery as well as possession of a controlled drug.

They have both been remanded in police custody and will appear at Warwick Magistrates Court this morning (Friday August 4).