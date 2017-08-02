UPDATE: Kenilworth man arrested in connection with armed robberies at McColl’s stores in Warwick and Sydenham

A 24-year-old man from Kenilworth has have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at McColl’s convenience stores in Warwick and Sydenham on Tuesday August 1.

The first incident took place at around 4.40pm at the McColl’s store in The Spinney, Warwick, and the second took place at the McColl’s in Stanley Court, Sydenham at around 5pm.

The 24-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested under suspicion of robbery

A 20-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from Warwick, and a 29-year-old man from Leamington all arrested under suspicion of robbery have been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe on 101 and quote incident 269 of August 1.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111