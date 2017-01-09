UPDATE: Five people escape injury after M40 vehicle fire

Five people were lucky to escape serious injury following a crash on the southbound M40 this morning (Monday January 9) which left a car and van on fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene just after 7.30am between junction 13 Bishops Tachbrook and junction 12 Gaydon to reports of a silver Audi saloon and a silver Mercedes van on fire in lanes two and three after a collision involving three cars.

The other car was parked off the carriageway.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car and a van that had been in collision, both of which had caught fire as a result.

“Thankfully, the occupants of all vehicles had managed to get themselves out, otherwise it could have been a very different outcome.

“A man and a woman from the car, together with two children, were all assessed and discharged at the scene with minor injuries, as was the man who was driving the van.”

The incident caused the motorway to be closed for a few hours, but all lanes are now open.