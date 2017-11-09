Upcoming roadworks in Kenilworth could cause disruption

Drivers in Kenilworth could be disrupted over the next few days and weeks by roadworks coming to the town.

The junction of Abbey Hill and Priory Road will be controlled with stop and go signs on Friday November 10 to re-lay a kerb and fill a pothole.

A small part of Station Road will be closed on Saturday November 11 between Bertie Road and Waverley Road to repair the road’s surface.

Drivers will be diverted via the open parts of Station Road, then Warwick Road and Waverley Road.

On Saturday November 11 and Sunday November 12, Warwick Road near St John’s Church will be controlled by stop and go signs for gas work.

And drivers who use Red Lane in Burton Green could face disruption for several weeks as the pavement is resurfaced.

Traffic in both directions will be controlled by traffic lights during the work, which starts on Monday November 20. It is expected to finish on Friday January 12.