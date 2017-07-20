Two taken to hospital after two-car crash in Warwick

Have your say

Two patients have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Warwick this morning (Thursday July 20).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene at the junction of Wedgnock Lane and the A425 Birmingham Road at 7am.

Both patients were trapped in their respective cars and had to be rescued by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The first patient, a 42-year-old man, suffered a head injury. The second patient was suffering with a chest injury.

Both were taken to Warwick Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Wedgnock Lane is currently closed between the A425 and Cape Road.