Two Rugby men sentenced for rape - but one of them is on the run

Two Rugby men have been sentenced for rape today (Wednesday December 14), but only one was physically jailed as the other was missing after being granted bail.

Ransford Buabeng, 31, of Morris Close, raped a 15 year-old girl in September 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in the trial, which was conducted in his absence.

Buabeng was granted court bail in December 2015, but police admitted he stopped complying with bail conditions in September 2016 and may have left the area. Police are still trying to find him.

Christian Acheampong, 40, of Duke Street, was found guilty of raping the same 15 year-old girl as Buabeng during the same attack and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with a five-year extended sentence.

He was also found guilty of one count of rape of a 16 year-old girl in a separate incident in August 2016 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. His sentences will run concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Unett of Warwickshire Police said: “In relation to the offence in 2012 by both Acheampong and Buabeng, the 15 year-old victim was clearly targeted because of her age, plied with alcohol, and subjected to a degrading attack by both men.

“In 2015 Acheampong struck again, raping another young girl he had made vulnerable through drink.

“Both victims were incredibly brave in reporting the incidents to the police and should be commended, and there is no doubt that their courage in speaking out will stop other vulnerable girls being targeted by these males.

“We are actively continuing to try and locate Buabeng and are following a number of leads that have been generated from a previous wanted appeal.

“He should have to face justice for what he put his victim through and I strongly urge anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to get in touch.”

Buabeng is thought to have links to London and Essex and has been known to use false documentation in the past, so he could be using a different name.

He is around 5’7”, of a slim build and speaks with a Ghanaian accent.

Anyone with any information as to Buabeng’s whereabouts should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.