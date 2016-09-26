Two men dead after Wellesbourne car crash

Two men have died in car crash near Wellesbourne after their silver Peugeot 106 collided with a white Mini Cooper.

The crash happened at approximately 8.05pm on Friday September 23 on the B4086, Stratford Road near to Kingsmead Crossroads.

The two occupants of the Peugeot, a 25 year-old man and a 30 year old man, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Mini, a man and a woman, were taken to Warwick Hospital.

Warwickshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw either of the vehicles before the crash happened.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 459 of Friday September 23.