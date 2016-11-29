Two charged following incident at Leamington temple

Two men have been charged following an incident at a temple in Leamington.

Police were called to the incident at the Gurdwara Sahib at 6.47am on September 11.

Gursharan Singh, aged 33, formerly of Coventry, is charged with racially/religiously aggravated common assault.

He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 11 January 2017.

Kulvinder Bir Singh, aged 37, of Tilehurst Drive, Coventry, is charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage.

He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 18 January 2017.

A 28-year-old man from Coventry was previously cautioned for religiously aggravated criminal damage.

The police have said that no further action will be taken against 52 men arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass in connection with the incident at the Gurdwara.