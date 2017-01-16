Twelve new homes could be coming to Stoneleigh Abbey

Twelve new houses could be built on Stoneleigh Abbey’s grounds to help secure a long term future for the stately home.

If approved by Warwick District Council’s planning committee, the houses will be built on empty green belt land known as ‘the Old Sawmill’. The land lies next to ‘the Cunnery’, an existing development of 12 houses.

Where the new homes would be built. The Cunnery is to the immediate west, and Stoneleigh Abbey itself is further west

Eight of the new homes will be five-bedroom houses, and the others will be four-bedroom houses.

The applicants, the trustees of Stoneleigh Abbey, have said the money the homes should bring in will ‘provide a sustainable, long term future for Stoneleigh Abbey’.

They also believe the benefits to the Abbey will outweigh the loss of greenbelt land if the plans are accepted.

David Eaves, of Grecian Lodge, supported the application. He said: “The money raised will go along way to preserving the history of Stoneleigh Abbey enabling future generations to share and experience our heritage.”

Support also came from Lisa Allen of Stoneleigh Road. She said: “This is an excellent opportunity to raise much need funds for the preservation of Stoneleigh Abbey.

“This beautiful building will benefit very much if planning is allowed to go ahead for the proposed houses, and will help with the upkeep of the building for many more generations to enjoy.

“It will also bring more much needed homes to the growing town of Kenilworth.”

The district council has actually supported the development in principle after they approved a ‘pre-application’ made in October 2016.

That plan included a visitors centre, but it is not included in the latest plans after advice from Historic England.

The trustees are expected to apply to build a visitors centre in a separate application.

Stoneleigh Abbey is a Grade I listed building, and was founded in the 12th century by Cistercian monks.

It is unknown when this plan will go before the council’s planning committee.